The Safo family and the Kristo Asafo Mission have announced the passing of their founder, Apostle Prof. Dr. Ing. Kwadwo Safo Kantanka, a pioneering innovator, industrialist, and religious leader.

He died peacefully on Thursday, September 11, 2025, at the age of 77.

In a family statement signed by his daughter, Sarah Adwoa Safo, the late Apostle was described as a “gallant son” whose life struggles, dreams, and tireless commitment to excellence defined his legacy. Romans 14:8 was cited to honor his faith: “For if we live, we live to the Lord, and if we die, we die to the Lord.”

The family has requested privacy during this period of mourning. Details of his burial and funeral rites will be communicated in due course.

Early Life & Education

Born on August 26, 1948, in Bom near Kensere, Ashanti Region, Kwadwo Safo was the son of Opanin Yaw Safo and Obaapanin Yaa Amoanimaa.

He studied engineering at the Ghana Technical Works Institute (now Kumasi Technical University) before training as a welder at VALCO and West African Metals.

A largely self-taught innovator, he combined practical skills with deep curiosity, later earning several honorary academic titles, including an Honorary Professorship from Alfred Nobel University, Ukraine (2019) and an Honorary Doctor of Laws from the University of Ghana (1999).

Family

Professional Achievements

He is survived by his children, including Kwadwo Safo Kantanka Jr., CEO of the Kantanka Group; Sarah Adwoa Safo, lawyer, politician, and former MP for Dome Kwabenya; Joche Safo, a lawyer; Monarch Safo, and others.

In 1994, he established Kantanka Automobile, and by 1998 produced the first Ghana-made car. Some of his landmark inventions and productions include:



Onantefo I (2006) & Onantefo II (2007) SUVs



Obrempon Limousine (2007) – a 26-foot stretch limousine



Ghana’s first locally-made engine (1998), using 75% indigenous parts



Voice-controlled appliances, solar-powered technologies, and an electric car prototype



Musical instruments, including guitars, drums, and amplifiers



The KTK O2 light helicopter

Religious Leadership

The Kantanka Auto Plant in Gomoa Mpota has provided jobs and skills training for hundreds of young Ghanaians, reinforcing his belief that Africans can build and innovate at world-class levels.

The church now has more than 130 branches across Ghana and congregations abroad. Through Kristo Asafo, he combined faith with technology, agriculture, and philanthropy, supporting schools, hospitals, farms, prisons, and orphanages.

The annual Kantanka Tech & Agriculture Expo became a national platform showcasing Ghanaian innovation and self-reliance.

Awards & Recognition



Order of the Volta (2007) – one of Ghana’s highest honors



Grand Medal of Ghana (2000)



Millennium Excellence Award (2005)



GUBA Innovative Pioneer Award (2017, UK)



Recognition as Africa’s Best Scientist (2014 Marcus Garvey Awards)

Legacy & Impact



A pioneer of Made-in-Ghana automobiles and electronics



A mentor to thousands of apprentices and young inventors



A symbol of Ghanaian ingenuity, self-reliance, and industrialization



A leader who fused faith, science, and social development into one mission

