3 hours ago

Ghanaian midfielder Bernard Mensah has joined Turkish giants Besiktas after joining them from relegate side Kayserispor.

He put pen to paper on the contract after passing his mandatory medical after officials of Kayserispor gave him permission to travel on Sunday.

Mensah who was integral for Kayserispor in the 2019/2020 Lig season will join on an initial loan spell for 500,000 Euros with an option to make the deal permanent for 4.5 million Euros.