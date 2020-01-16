2 hours ago

Struggling Ghana Premier League outfit Hearts of Oak have finally completed the signing of creative midfielder Frederick Ansah Botchway from Liberty Professionals.

The highly rated play maker signed a 3-year deal On Saturday and will Don the number 5 shirt for the Accra based side.

Ansah has been on the radar of the Phobians for the past two months but the transfer was protracted due to the club's inability to reach an agreement with the player.

But after a struggling start to the 2019-20 campaign, Hearts of Oak intensify their quest to grab their most wanted player and the persistence have finally paid off.

If Ansah's registration goes through, he will likely be a part of the Hearts of Oak team for their match week three tie with Ebusua Dwarfs at the Accra Sports stadium On Sunday.