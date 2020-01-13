1 hour ago

Moneybags Legon Cities want to burn some of their cash by testing the resolve of Asante Kotoko to keep mercurial striker Sogne Yacouba with a mouth watering offer on deadline day.

According to Kumasi based Fox 97.9 Fm, Official of the rechristened Wa All Stars have made inquiries about the availability of the striker with Kotoko naming their price for the contract rebel who will soon become a free agent.

It is believed Kotoko are not averse to losing the mercurial attacker as they have slapped a hefty GH70,000 on his head and If moneybags Legon Cities are able to meet their asking price will not stand in the way of the Burkinabe import.

The Burkinabe attacker becomes a free agent by the end of next month and there have been several overtures from clubs across the continent with the striker failing to agree an extension with the player demanding a hefty $100,000 before he renews with Kotoko.

Contract renewal talks have broken down as both parties have failed to agree on a transfer fee with Kotoko looking to flog their prized asset before he moves on a free transfer next month.