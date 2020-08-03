43 minutes ago

It may have been football's worst kept secret as Nana Yaw Amponsah has been linked with the Kotoko job since George Amoako was axed from his role.

Finally it appears the 12 member board of directors have settled on the President of PHAR Rangers FC as the club's new CEO.

There has been a lot of rumours as to the suitability of the failed GFA Presidential candidate with some claiming he supports bitter rivals Accra Hearts of Oak.

Over the weekend reports were rife that former Bayern Munich defender,former Kotoko board member and member of the Normalization Committee Samuel Osei Kuffour was leading the race for the job but it has quietly died down.

According to Kumasi based FOX FM's Opoku Afriyie Richmond, Nana Yaw Amponsah has unanimously been appointed as the club's new CEO after a marathon meeting.

It is said that the Kotoko board will meet tomorrow, Tuesday 4th August 2020 in Kumasi before an official announcement is made by the club.