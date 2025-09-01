1 hour ago

President John Dramani Mahama has dismissed Chief Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Sackey Torkonoo from office in accordance with Article 146(9) of the 1992 Constitution.

The decision follows the submission of a report by a committee constituted under Article 146(6) to investigate a petition filed by Ghanaian citizen Mr. Daniel Ofori.

After its inquiry, the committee found sufficient grounds of stated misbehaviour as outlined in Article 146(1) of the Constitution and subsequently recommended her removal.

By law, the President is bound to act on the committee’s recommendations, leading to Justice Torkonoo’s dismissal from her role as head of the Judiciary.

Background on Justice Torkonoo

Justice Gertrude Torkonoo, who succeeded Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah in June 2023, became the 15th Chief Justice of Ghana and the third woman to occupy the position, following Justices Georgina Theodora Wood and Sophia Akuffo.

Before her appointment, she had served as a Supreme Court Judge since 2019, and earlier distinguished herself on the Court of Appeal and the High Court.

Known for her strong stance on judicial reforms, she was also a member of the team that developed the e-Justice system in Ghana, aimed at digitising court processes to promote efficiency and transparency.

Her appointment was hailed at the time as a step towards strengthening judicial independence and promoting gender inclusion at the highest levels of Ghana’s governance structure.

Implications and Next Steps

Her removal creates a sudden leadership vacuum in the Judiciary at a time when the institution is under public scrutiny regarding integrity, efficiency, and access to justice.

In accordance with constitutional practice, the most senior Justice of the Supreme Court is expected to step in as Acting Chief Justice until a substantive appointment is made by the President, subject to parliamentary approval.

The decision is likely to trigger widespread debate among legal professionals, political observers, and civil society groups about both the grounds for her removal and its potential impact on the credibility of Ghana’s judicial system.

For now, the Judiciary faces a delicate transition as attention turns to the appointment of her successor and the broader implications for judicial independence and governance. STATEMENT BELOW: