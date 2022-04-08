2 hours ago

Veteran actor Psalm Adjeteyfio is dead, his son, Nii Adjei Adjeteyfio, has confirmed.

According to him, his father died Friday, April 8, 2022, after battling diabetes and other ailments.

TT, as he was affectionately called, was 55.

Nii Adjei disclosed his later father was unconscious when one of his sons visited him on Friday.

He said, they quickly rushed him to a hospital at Dodowa in the Shai Osudoku District, but was pronounced dead on arrival.

TT is famed for his role in the popular television series, ‘Taxi Driver’.

Adjeteyfio was in the news recently after he made public his financial predicaments.