3 hours ago

News coming in from parliament is that the house has now been suspended for three weeks because of the surge in COVID-19 cases.

According to the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin over 151 parliamentary service workers have now tested positive for the disease, making it critical for the house to be shut down to prevent further spread of the infection.

Aside from the parliamentary service staff, 17 more Members of Parliament have also tested positive to the disease.

The Speaker indicates a suspension of sitting is necessary to break the chain of infection.

Meanwhile, the vetting committee schedule is unchanged as the speaker believes the suspension will offer them ample time to do their job and put together their report for when the house returns to work.