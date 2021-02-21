3 hours ago

Popular Ghanaian sports statistician and a football enthusiast, Thomas Freeman Yeboah is dead, Ghanaguardian.com has learnt.

Continental Freeman Freeman Yeboah, as he was affectionately called, was the editor of sports at Pulse.com.gh.

He previously worked with Metro FM, now Ezra FM in Kumas before moving to Asempa FM and Hot FM in Accra.

He was also a regular contributor on Citi FM Sports among others.

It still unclear what caused the death of Thomas Freeman Yeboah but reports say he was involved in an accident.

Freeman lost his mother in January and her funeral is slated for March 27, 2021.

Colleague sports presenters have awashed social media to pay glowing tribute to the late sportsman.