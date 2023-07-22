1 hour ago

Minister for Sanitation and Water Resource, Cecilia Abena Dapaah has tendered in her resignation letter to President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Ghanaguardian.com has gathered.

This follows a report about her involvement in a criminal case brought before the Circuit Court against five suspects who are suspected of stealing various amounts of money from her residence in the Abelemkpe neighborhood of Accra.

In January 2017, President Akufo-Addo initially designated Ms. Dapaah to the position of Minister for Aviation.

When President Akufo-Addo took office for a second term, she was reassigned to the same position after being moved by the president to the ministry of sanitation and water resources.

Below is her resignation letter sighted by Ghanaguardian.com: