3 hours ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has expressed optimism that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) will make history in the 2024 general election by breaking the eight-year political rule cycle.

That, he said, could be achieved if the government remained resolute and held on to the momentum of the ongoing developmental drive.

He noted that despite the devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia-Ukraine war on the economy, if the government did not listen to "unnecessary comments" and remained focused and worked hard, it would put the NPP in a good position to break the eight-year political cycle in 2024.

“Breaking the eight is very feasible. Many people forget that in 2008 when we lost, we nearly broke the eight if you look at the vote margin. Overall, we were short by 40,000 votes. That was a tiny margin so it tells you that if NPP puts things together, we can make history," he noted.

President Akufo-Addo said this in a radio interview with Nalerigu-based Nobya FM as part of his tour of the North East Region last Saturday (August 6, 2022)

Legacies

Addressing the people via the local radio, he said it was extremely important for Ghanaians to repose their confidence in the NPP in 2024 because the "NPP is the only political party that has the capacity to develop the country systematically".

He said it would be his greatest legacy to leave the party to go over that historic hurdle, while ensuring the peace and development of the country.

"I came to office with Ghana as a peaceful and united country; I will like to leave that also as part of my achievement in office. I also want to see a Ghana which is growing rapidly again with the seven to eight per cent growth rate we went through in my first term in office to open opportunities for young people and to have a very strong educational structure," he said.

"I will like to be in a situation whereby in 10 years down the lane people will remember that Akufo-Addo's period saw Ghana expand and grow and become stronger," he said.

Terrorists scare

On the recent threats of terrorism attacks, President Akufo-Addo called for collective efforts to ward off possible threats of terrorism from neighbouring countries.

He admonished the people to remain vigilant and report suspicious characters in their localities to the security agencies.

Courtesy call

Earlier, the President paid a courtesy call on the Overlord of the Mamprugu Traditional Area, Nayiri Naa Bohagu Mahami Abdulai Sheriga, to kick start his tour of the region.

Naa Bohagu Sheriga lauded the President for initiating a number of projects which were impacting the lives of the people.

He also thanked the President for appointing the Member of Parliament (MP) for Walewale, Zuweira Lariba Abudu, as Minister-designate for Gender, Children and Social Protection.

As part of the tour, President Akufo-Addo also paid a courtesy call on the Chief of Yunyoo, Naa Dauda Yamyia Tooka II, at his palace.