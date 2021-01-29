2 hours ago

Dutch-born Ghanaian striker Brian Brobbey was rewarded for his impressive outing for Ajax in the Dutch Eredivisie on Thursday night.

Ajax defeated Willem II by 3-1 on Thursday and the youngster who came on late in the game was handed the man of the match gong for his impressive output.

Brobbey was introduced into the game with eight minutes to end the game as replacement for Noussair Mazraoui .

A minute after coming on, he scored a goal for Ajax before to make it 2-1 before later providing an assist for Dusan Tadic's third goal.

Davy Klassen opened the scores for Ajax in the 51st minute of the game with his 50th strike for Ajax before Evangelos Pavlidis restored parity in the 62nd minute.

Brian Brobbey has been linked with moves to German side Borussia Dortmund before the close of the winter transfer window.