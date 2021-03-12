1 hour ago

Dutch-born Ghanaian striker Brian Brobbey was on target for Ajax in their 2-0 triumph over Young Boys in their UEFA Europa League round of 16 clash in Holland.

The striker came on as an 83rd minute substitute for David Neres and scored deep into injury time to make it 3-0.

Young Boys attempted to play out from the back but they were caught in possession as Gravenbach played in Brobbey who poked the ball home with his left foot to show why Ajax must do everything they can to keep him.

Davy Klaassen opened the scores of the game for the Dutch giants in the 62nd minute before Dusan Tadic made sure of the results 20 minutes later.

There was no place in the starting line up for Brobbey's compatriot Mohammed Kudus who had to watch from the substitutes bench the whole game.