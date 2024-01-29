11 hours ago

Dutch striker of Ghanaian descent, Brian Brobbey, delivered an impressive performance on Saturday, securing a brace for Ajax in their 4-2 triumph over Heracles.

The young striker started for Ajax in the Round 19 clash of the Dutch Eredivisie campaign.

The match saw Jizz Hornkamp scoring the opening goal for Heracles in the 12th minute.

Leading the Ajax attack, Brian Brobbey quickly responded with a goal in the 16th minute to level the score.

In the second half, Steven Berghuis extended Ajax's lead to 2-1 in the 55th minute.

Brobbey continued to shine, adding his second goal in the 57th minute, further increasing Ajax's lead to 3-1.

Heracles managed to score again in the 60th minute through Mario Engels, keeping the contest alive.

However, Kristian Hlynsson sealed the victory for Ajax with a goal in the 84th minute, securing the 4-2 win.

Brian Brobbey's stellar performance adds to his impressive season statistics, with 18 appearances, 13 goals, and four assists in the Dutch Eredivisie.

Ajax will face league leaders PSV Eindhoven in their upcoming game.