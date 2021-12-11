6 hours ago

High flying Ghana Premier League side, Aduana Stars made it another win after beating Aduana Stars 1-0 at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park in Dormaa.

The solitary goal takes Aduana Stars to the summit of the Ghana Premier League as King Faisal is yet to pray whiles Kotoko's game with Hearts has been rescheduled.

Aduana Stars started the match on the front foot and their early pressure paid off as striker Bright Adjei opened the scores in the opening minutes.

A cross from former Kotoko captain Emmanuel Gyamfi was headed home by Adjei in the 4th minute to hand the Ogya boys all three points.

Aduana Stars pressed on for the clincher but Bright Adjei missed a glorious chance as Olympics kept things tight at the back.

After recess Great Olympics had chances as Maxwell Abbey Quaye and James Akaminko failed to convert their chances as Aduana Stars wrapped up another three points.