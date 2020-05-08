1 hour ago

Many clubs are hot on the heels of Ghanaian center back Abdul Mumin Suleman who plays for Danish side FC Nordsjaelland.

The 21 year old defender is the toast of most clubs in Europe as he comes as a free agent with his contract set to expire in the summer.

English Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion is said to have entered the race for the signature of the Ghanaian center back.

Mumin Suleman has been very impressive this season for FC Nordsjaelland with performance catching the eye of most clubs in Europe.

Moves were made by French club Strasbourg and Belgian side Zulte Waregem in January but his club FC Nordsjaelland turned the move down as they could not find a replacement at the time.

The Ghanaian has also been watched by Scottish side Celtic, Gent, Mechelen, Brondby, Espanyol, Getafe and Nimes all keeping tabs on the defender as a bidding war is set to begin for him in the summer.