Former graduate of the Right to Dream Academy, Simon Adingra, has commenced his pre-season training with English Premier League side Brighton.

The talented forward, who joined the Seagulls in June 2022 from Danish club FC Nordsjaelland, had a loan spell at sister club Union Saint Gilloise.

During his time at Union Saint Gilloise, Adingra showcased his abilities in 51 matches, scoring 15 goals and providing 15 assists across various competitions.

The Ivorian winger's impressive performances highlighted his potential and versatility on the field.

Adingra's football journey began at the renowned Right to Dream Academy in Akosombo, Ghana, before he joined FC Nordsjaelland's sister club in 2020.

He made his mark in the Danish Superliga, scoring on his debut against FC Copenhagen in April 2021. In the last season, he contributed ten goals and four assists in 33 league and cup appearances.

As a right-footed player, Adingra is capable of operating on either flank, showcasing his adaptability and skills.

Now, as he joins his new teammates for pre-season training, he aims to make his mark in the English Premier League, hoping for an opportunity to showcase his talent at the highest level of English football.