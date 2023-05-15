1 hour ago

An illegal mining pit at Korle Teye (Takorso site) in the Birim North District of the Eastern Region has caved in, killing 7 people.

According to a report by Myjoyonline, 17 others remain trapped in the pit with the locals helping to rescue them.

Adom News' correspondent Akwasi Dwamena, reported that as at the time he visited the site, only two of the trapped miners had been rescued alive, albeit with injuries, while the lifeless bodies of the 7 had been laid out in the open, covered only with bushes.

According to him, the miners prevented the team of journalists from taking photographs of the incident and chased them away.