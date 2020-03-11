1 hour ago

Bishop Charles Agyinasare has asked the Electoral Commission of Ghana to bring on board all the stakeholders in the 2020 general elections and not be set in its ways so as to ensure a peaceful process.

“To the Electoral Commission, be very neutral in refereeing the elections this year”, the founder of Perez Chapel International told the congregation on Sunday, 8 March 2020 at the Perez Dome, Dzorwulu, when he delivered a speech to mark Ghana’s 63rd independence anniversary which fell on Friday, 6 March 2020.

“You must listen attentively to the stakeholders and bring everybody on board”, Bishop Agyinasare told the EC, adding: “Don’t say because you’re the Electoral Commission, you’re just going to do what you want”.

In his view, Ghana can only maintain the peace she is enjoying if all the stakeholders for the 7 December 2020 polls are brought on board.

“There are stakeholders that can either allow us to have this peacefully or not”, Bishop Agyinasare noted, urging the election management body to “bring all of them on board”.