1 hour ago

Former Acting Director of Communications for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Yaw Adomako Baafi, has said good policies put in place by government regarding the COVID-19 have helped Ghana contain the spread.

He said it is the grace of God through President Akufo-Addo that has saved Ghana from the wide spread of the pandemic disease that even well developed super power countries have not been able to contain.

“. . We don’t have to lockdown now because God has done us good through the wisdom applied by President Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in these trying times,” he said.

Speaking on UTV’s late news discussion segment, Adomako Baafi advised members of the NDC to produce the foreign allocated funds donated to Ghana to fight the Ebola disease if they now have positive feelings for the nation and its citizens, since no citizen suffered from such disease but the money was sent into government coffers.

“Bring back the Ebola foreign funds donated to Ghana to fight COVID-19 since nobody in the country contracted the disease during its outbreak in some African countries,” he charged.

However, his co-panelist on the show, Kweku Boahen, Deputy National Communication Officer of the NDC said “no case of Ebola case was recorded in Ghana because leadership at the time led by former President John Dramani Mahama laid down proper mechanisms to prevent the disease into the country”.

Source: peacefmonline