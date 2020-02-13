36 minutes ago

The Public Interest and Accountability Committee (PIAC) has requested that the Ghana Education Service (GES) lifts the ban on the collection of Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) dues in Senior High Schools.

According to PIAC, an observation into a report on the implementation of the Free Senior High School (SHS) indicated that most schools have been deprived of basic infrastructure due to the ban on collection of PTA dues.

Speaking in an interview on Accra-based Citi FM, Mark Agyemang, Technical Manager at PIAC said the Committee was optimistic the lifting of the ban would improve infrastructural development in schools.

“We want the ban to be lifted so that the PTA can function to help the schools and there should be a system in place where the PTA can function independently outside the school system,” he said.

GES, in January 2019, called for the suspension of PTA dues collection in all Senior High Schools in Ghana, saying the dues was a financial burden on parents.

The outfit justified its demand, saying it was concerned about the proliferation of all manner of levies under the guise of PTA dues.

