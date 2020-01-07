3 hours ago

President Nana Akufo-Addo has charged newly sworn-in Chief Justice, Kwasi Anin-Yeboah to ensure modernisation, decency, and fairness become the major characteristics of the judicial system.

Delivering his speech at the swearing-in ceremony of the appointed CJ Tuesday, he said these features will promote trust and reliance on the judiciary to settle disputes and fight for the liberty of its people.

“I am sure Justice Anin-Yeboah will be an effective leader of the Judiciary, guard its independence, bring honour to the judiciary and to our country and be a worthy successor to Justice Sophia Akuffo.

“I expect decency, discipline, fairness, hard work, deep-seated respect for the rule of law and the continuing modernisation of judicial activities to be the hallmark tool of his era as Chief Justice,” he stated.

President Akufo-Addo on December 12, 2019, nominated Anin-Yeboah as Chief Justice to replace the outgoing CJ Sophia Akuffo.

His vetting, however, encountered controversies as the Minority threatened to boycott the process. They accused the Chairman of the Appointment’s Committee, Joseph Osei-Owusu, of attempting to rush the exercise.

On December 24, 2019, Parliament approved his appointment in less than 24 hours after his vetting by the Appointment’s Committee.

Addressing the media at the ceremony, the President described practices of some judges who cite no authority for their rulings and give judgment without reasons as ‘unacceptable’.

He, therefore, charged the new Chief Justice to work towards correcting the act.

“The situation where judges proffer judgment on basis of decisions from lower courts and psyche them as law is not acceptable. And even less so, when judges psyche no authority for their rulings and give orders without reason.

“Our judges must be learned, know about case law and ensure that judgments are properly motivated.”

He further promised the newly sworn-in Chief Justice of his support as a ‘reliable and trusted partner’ in mutual respect.

“I want you to underline this assurance by indicating my wiliness and preparedness to help address the infrastructural challenges to the satisfactory functioning of the court,” he stated.