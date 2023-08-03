50 minutes ago

The judge sitting in the case of huge sums of stolen monies from the residence of the former Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Dapaah, has ordered the police prosecution to present the two main suspects and the others before the court.

Mrs. Appiah, the presiding judge, made this order on Tuesday, August 2, 2023, when the case was called but the two domestic workers, plus the other suspects arrested in connection with it made a no-showing.

But the police prosecution, led by DSP Emmanuel Nyamekye, explained that they were unable to do so because the investigators in charge of bringing the accused persons to court had been detailed to the Northern Regional capital, Tamale, to conduct further investigations, a report by The Chronicle stated.

He also explained that the prosecution had so far made significant progress in the case, having also made two more arrests.

The prosecution was however tight-lipped on further details on who the two new suspects are.

He, however, said that there would be seven people standing trial in the case when it resumes sitting.

The judge, Mrs Appiah, ordered that the prosecution ensures that all the suspects appear during its next sitting on Tuesday, August 8, 2023.

The judge also declined bail applications filed by counsel for one of the former domestic workers, Patience Botwe, and her father, Kweku Botwe.

The report also added that Benjamin Sowah and Malik Dauda, all alleged lovers of Patience, were yet to have legal representation.

Earlier, GhanaWeb reported that the Attorney-General’s (A-G) Office had indicated asked for the police to take over the prosecution of the case.