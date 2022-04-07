2 hours ago

A National Communications Team Member for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr Mohammed Awal has advised the Member of Parliament for Dome- Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo to bring her children home if she cannot get someone to take care of them in America.

This comes after the MP with two other names were mentioned in parliament for absenting themselves.

Former Kumbungu lawmaker, Ras Mubarak petitioned the Speaker to discipline these lawmakers for absenting themselves from Parliament without permission.

In his petition, he said “It has come to my notice through parliament’s Hansard, and newspaper and radio report that some four Members of Parliament, namely Hon. Sarah Adwoa Safo, MP for Dome-Kwabenya; Hon. Henry Quartey, MP for

Ayawaso Central; Hon. Ebenezer Kojo Kum, MP for Ahanta West; and Hon. Ken Ohene Agyapong, MP for Assin Central have all absented themselves from Parliament for more than fifteen sittings of a meeting of Parliament without the permission of Mr. Speaker in writing.

“In view of this reported breach of the constitutional provision, I respectfully petition your high office to direct for their conduct to be referred to the Privileges Committee for consideration and necessary action.”

The Speaker then referred Adwoa Safo, Kennedy Agyapong, and Henry Quartey to the Privileges Committee as stated by Ras Mubarak.

In the speaker’s ruling, he quoted article 75 (2) of the constitution detailing the absenteeism of members of parliament.

But Minority Chief Whip, Muntaka Mubarak forcefully resisted the speaker’s ruling on referring the three MPs to the Privileges Committee.

Muntaka Mubarak later revealed that Adwoa Safo’s children are at risk of being separated from their mother by the American Social Welfare Department, hence her long stay in the US.

It has also been speculated that Adwoa Safo has been in America because she is strugglin gto get someone to take care of her children.

Speaking on Atinka TV‘s morning show, Ghana Nie with Ekourba Gyasi Simpremu, Mr Mohammed Awal said Ghana is also home, hence the MP should bring her children home.

“If the children are there and you are not getting anyone to take care of them bring them home, is it not your country? As Muntaka is saying her children are there and she is scared Social Welfare will take the children, if that is the reason then bring them home,” he said.