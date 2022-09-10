2 hours ago

Bristol City manager Nigel Pearson has called on the Ghana Football Association to manage the game time of Antoine Semenyo as he is returning from an injury.

The forward did not start the season well as he was nursing an injury and recently regained his fitness for his team.

Semenyo has been named in the Black Stars squad that will play Brazil and Nicaragua in international friendly matches later this month.

The Bristol City manager is wary of the game time that will be afforded his player as he is just returning from an injury that kept him out of his side and since his return has been restricted to substitute appearances.

"We need to make sure that his recovery continues because the nature of his injury is really important that we are mindful of the amount of exposure," Pearson said.

Nigel Pearson has always been hugely supportive of Semenyo's international exploits, saying he would never stand in the way between the player and representing his country.

"Hopefully the Ghanaian FA will be sympathetic to our requirements and the player's requirements because I think Chris (Hughton, Ghana technical advisor) would like him fit for the World Cup and obviously Antoine wants to be available both for us and the national side so common sense should prevail.

"The World Cup is still a few months away which is continued recovery time so by the time he gets to that point, hopefully, we're not thinking by the same terms."

He suffered a shin injury when he made an appearance for Ghana in June and missed pre-season for hos Championship side.

Pearson is warry that if his game time is not managed there may be a relapse of the injury he suffered.

Semenyo has scored three times in his four appearances from the substitute bench for City since he made an injury return.