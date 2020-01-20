1 hour ago

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has earned some points in the books of Ghanaians after adopting an adage from the local parlance.

Addressing a gathering at the 2020 UK-Africa investment summit in London, the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson borrowed popular Akan proverb "all fingers are not the same," to drive home the notion of all countries not having equal capacities hence the UK's readiness to aid such on their shortfalls.

"In the words of an old Akan proverb that I picked up in Ghana, all fingers are not the same. There is wisdom in these Akan proverbs."

Imploring countries to partner the UK, he touted the UK's unmatched expertise compared to other countries.

"The UK boast of expertise that cannot be matched by any other nations, that is why we are one of the biggest partners to countries across the world", he explained.

Experts say the UK is on the run to woo Africa to boost trade after Brexit.

The UK-Africa Investment Summit is hosted by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and will bring together businesses, governments and international institutions to showcase and promote the breadth and quality of investment opportunities across Africa.

The summit will strengthen the UK’s partnership with African nations to build a secure and prosperous future for all our citizens. It will mobilise new and substantial investment to create jobs and boost mutual prosperity.

It is worth noting that the summit is the largest annual investment event held for the eighth time outside Africa. It is scheduled to witness the participation of more than 350 speakers during more than 30 sessions focusing on the countries of Egypt, Algeria, Morocco, Ethiopia, Nigeria and South Africa.

British Prime Minister @BorisJohnson borrows Akan proverb at UK-Africa Summit 2020 #ukafricainvestmentsummit2020 pic.twitter.com/RnuoAvlLJm

— Desmond Frimpong (@desmond_frimpon) 20 January 2020

Source: GhanaWeb