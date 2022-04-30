3 hours ago

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has stated that watching pornography would be unacceptable in any workplace.

The Premier's views shared on Thursday was in response to a question about an investigation into allegations a lawmaker was seen watching explicit videos on his phone in the House of Commons.

"It's obviously unacceptable for anybody to be doing that kind of thing in the workplace. It'd be the same for any kind of job up and down the country," Johnson told reporters.

He said the specific case reported on Wednesday, involving an unnamed member of Johnson's Conservative Party, would need to go through the appropriate complaints procedure, Reuters reported.