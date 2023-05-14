1 hour ago

Ajax's Eredivisie match with Groningen was abandoned after just nine minutes because fans of the relegated hosts threw fireworks on to the pitch twice.

Brian Brobbey started the game but Kudus Mohammed was on the bench as the game was called off.

The players were taken off in the sixth minute as smoke bombs were thrown before a fan ran on to the pitch with a banner calling for the Groningen board to resign.

Three minutes after the restart more fireworks were thrown.

The referee called the match off in line with new Dutch rules.

In a Dutch Cup semi-final between Feyenoord and Ajax last month, a lighter thrown from the crowd hit Ajax midfielder Davy Klaassen and cut his head.

The Dutch FA decided all games would be stopped if a player or official was hit by something from the crowd. It also said games would be temporarily stopped if a projectile is thrown that does not hit anybody, and If it happens a second time the game should be stopped.

It is the fourth Dutch Eredivisie match this weekend alone that was temporarily halted.

Ajax are third in the league, with Feyenoord clinching the title on Sunday with a 3-0 win over Go Ahead Eagles.