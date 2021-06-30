2 hours ago

Zuka Adams, a younger brother of the late Kaaka Ibrahim Mohammed has been explaining why his brother was attacked by some mob on the dawn of Sunday, June 27, which led to his death on Monday, June 28, at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH).

He told Accra-based Citi FM that his brother, who is a social media activist, has been using his social media timeline to highlight some of the problems in the community which is aimed at ensuring the people of Ejura are better well off.

This, he added, made him popular in Ejura but those who were unhappy about what he was doing started contacting him via social media with death threats.

Zuka Adams noted, his late brother went ahead making it known to his followers on social media some of the death threats he has been receiving from those who think his activism was rather making the government unpopular.

“Macho, together with some other family members, had gathered in one family member's house since that family member was about marrying. When Macho left the place on his way home on a motorbike, he was attacked near his house,” Adams narrated.

He stated that the family suspect Kaaka’s “political” opponents to have attacked him.

Zuka Adams explained, political opponents may not necessarily mean the partisan political opponent “but it could be members within his own political party - the New Patriotic Party.”

He said Macho Kaaka is a member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Ejura.

Meanwhile, two suspects have been arrested in connection with the alleged murder of the social activist and member of the #FixTheCountry movement, Ibrahim Mohammed, police in the Ashanti Region confirmed on Tuesday.

The suspects; Issaka Ibrahim a.k.a Anyaas and Fuseini Alhassan were arrested at about 10:45 p.m. following police intelligence, spokesperson for the Ashanti Regional Police Command, ASP Godwin Ahianyo said.

The suspects are assisting police investigations, ASP Ahianyo said.

“This morning, we would like to inform the general public that the regional command has arrested two suspects in the attack and murder of Ibrahim Mohammed alias Kaaka, aged 45,” he said.

“The suspects are Ibrahim Issaka alias Anyaas and Fuseini Alhassan currently in custody, both were arrested at about 10:45 pm on Monday 28 June 2021 following police intelligence,” ASP Ahianyo added.

Source: Ghanaweb