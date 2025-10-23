16 minutes ago

Former Minister for Food and Agriculture and Abetifi MP, Dr. Bryan Acheampong, has denied allegations that he distributed government fertilisers to New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidates during the 2024 general elections.

He clarified that the fertilisers were distributed exclusively through the Ministry of Food and Agriculture’s district agricultural offices, not via any political party structures.

Dr. Acheampong’s statement came after a public disagreement with the NPP’s 2024 parliamentary candidate for Ejura, Gifty Ndomah, during his campaign visit to the constituency. Ms. Ndomah had challenged his earlier claim that fertilisers meant for parliamentary candidates were withheld by some individuals attempting to smuggle them.

At a rally in Ejura ahead of the NPP’s upcoming presidential primaries, Dr. Acheampong described the accusations as false and misleading, emphasizing that fertilisers purchased with public funds could not legally be allocated to political candidates. He noted such an act would amount to a misuse of government resources.

“The government can’t distribute fertilisers from the Ministry of Food and Agriculture to your parliamentary candidate on the ticket of a political party. That’s not how government funds are used,” he said.

“If that were the case, then during election period, government funds would have been taken and given to our parliamentary candidates across the country — but that’s not how a country is governed.”

Dr. Acheampong further explained that fertiliser distribution falls under the strict supervision and accountability of district offices, and while the ruling party may have some influence, the responsibility does not lie with individual candidates.

“When the fertilisers are sent to the district, then during its distribution, as your party is in government, you can have an influence, but in terms of accountability and responsibility, it is not in your hands,” he stated.