2 hours ago

The Chief Executive Officer of the InterCity State Transport Corporation, Nana Akomea says the Minister of Agriculture, Bryan Acheampong meant no harm with his words while addressing some party supporters at Mpraeso.

The Minister stated that the New Patriotic Party will use any means to remain in power and also cautioned that they will show the largest opposition party, National Democratic Congress, that they have the men to face them in 2024 elections.

“NDC party will collapse. If the NDC dares to use threats, violence and foolishness in the 2024 election, we will let them know we have the men. We will show them that we have the men. We have the men! It will never happen that we, the NPP, will stand on a platform to hand over power to the NDC. It will never happen! We will make sure NPP remains in government at all cost,” Bryan Acheampong blurted out.

He has since come under severe censure with the NDC calling on the Police to arrest him for what they describe as "reckless and treasonable" comments.

But to Nana Akomea, Bryan Acheampong's statements have been misconstrued.

"I don't think Bryan was saying if the Electoral Commission declares NDC as winner in the 2024 elections, we, the NPP, can say we won't leave government. Is that possible? It's not possible!, he replied on Peace FM's morning programme "Kokrokoo".

He added that "Bryan Acheampong cannot say we stay in power whatever happens but the way he said it, that is how somebody will think".

He, however, cautioned politicians to be mindful of their utterances stressing "we talk always and some of the speeches are subject to interpretation. So, we should make sure our utterances don't cause someone to make wrong conclusions. That is a challenge for politicians".