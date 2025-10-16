1 hour ago

New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential hopeful Dr. Bryan Acheampong has dismissed recent opinion polls ranking him at just 1% support among delegates, describing them as “sponsored” and “irrelevant.”

Speaking at his campaign office on Wednesday, October 15, the Abetifi MP said he was unfazed by such surveys, insisting that the only poll that matters will be the official results of the NPP’s presidential primary scheduled for January 31, 2026.

“I’ve seen polls putting me at 1% and some aspirants who haven’t even started campaigning at 20%. It’s quite amusing,” Dr. Acheampong said.

“The day of the election, January 31st, will reveal what the real polls look like.”

“People come to me saying, ‘You’re winning by 90% or 70%, give us money and we’ll publish it online.’ I’ve told them I’m not interested. My focus is on engaging delegates directly,” he stressed.

He revealed that his campaign had been approached by individuals offering to manipulate online polls and boost his popularity for a fee—an offer he said he has consistently rejected.Dr. Acheampong emphasized that building genuine trust with party delegates is his top priority, rather than spending resources on artificial media popularity.

His comments come amid growing competition within the NPP as presidential aspirants intensify their campaigns ahead of the January 31, 2026 primary.

The contest has already begun shaping internal dynamics, with each hopeful striving to win the confidence of the grassroots and demonstrate leadership strength.