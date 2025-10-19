31 minutes ago

Pius Enam Hadidze, the campaign Spokesperson of NPP Flagbearer hopeful, Bryan Acheampong has made a startling revelation of how Bryan Acheampong gave Kennedy Agyapong, 5 million Ghana Cedis as he persuaded him to step out to campaign in the 2024 election, after the last NPP primaries.

In in interview on Asempa FM, Pius Hadidze, who was praising his boss' unifying ability, said following the last NPP Presidential defeat, Kennedy Agyapong appeared reluctant to step out to campaign for the NPP, and it took Bryan Acheampong to persuade him to go out and campaign, including offering him a 5 million Cedis support.

"Bryan Acheamping doesn't have problem with anyone in this party. He has no problem with Dr. Bawumia. He has not said that if he doesn't win he will stay in the party and frustrate him. So if

Bryan wins it won't be difficult for Bryan and his supporters to bring others together," he said.

"He doesn't have problem with Mr Kennedy Agyepong too. In fact after the 2023 primaries when Kennesy lost, Bryan Acheampong convinced him to go out and campaign. He told Kennedy that may be you're just coming out of a contest so may be you're not financially strong. So he gabe Kennedy 5 million Cedis and said take this and step out to campaign."

"To be fair to Kennedy, he had just come out of a campaign so asking him to go out and campaign, may be he doesn't have the money. So Bryan gave him 5 million Cedis to help him go and campaign."