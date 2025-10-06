4 hours ago

Yaw Appeateng Yeboah, spokesperson for the Bryan Acheampong campaign, has described the Abetifi MP as the most credible and unifying candidate among those vying to lead the New Patriotic Party (NPP) into the 2028 general elections.

Bryan Acheampong, a former Minister for Food and Agriculture, is one of the contenders in the NPP’s upcoming flagbearer race, scheduled for January 31, 2026.

Speaking on Channel One’s Newsroom on Sunday, October 5, 2025, Mr. Yeboah said Acheampong’s leadership qualities, experience, and proven track record in both public and private sectors set him apart.

“In the face of us building the party, we need somebody that people can easily go to and work with, and that sets him apart. He is a successful entrepreneur and has shown that he is a business leader. In academics, he has shown it all — both in private life and public life. He has distinguished himself as a winner and a go-to person,” he said.

Mr. Yeboah explained the need for a flagbearer who commands grassroots trust and can unify the party ahead of the next national election.

“So, we don’t have to look elsewhere if indeed we want to win the 2028 election. He is the best bet for the party, and the grassroots know. They know the one who understands them and is willing to work with them to bring the unity we are looking for."

“Currently, he is the most credible person among his contenders," he said.

Bryan Acheampong is currently touring the Ashanti Region as part of efforts to mobilise support from party delegates ahead of the internal contest.