Former Deputy Minister for Youth, Sports and Culture and National Organiser for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Joseph Yammin has slammed the Member of Parliament for Abetifi, Bryan Acheampong for comments he made deemed reckless.

The former NADMO coordinator scolded the Minister for Food and Agriculture’s assurance to supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) at Mpraeso that the party will do everything to retain power in 2024.

Mr. Yammin admonished Bryan Acheampong to focus on reviving the struggling agric and poultry sector which he said has left many people struggling to make ends meet.

“This is a man that has just been appointed as the Agric Minister and the sector has collapsed and what we want to hear is how he will revive the agric sector and not how you want to be in power because no Ghanaian will want to see the NPP in power again.

“I used to buy maize in the 50kg bag in 2016 for GH¢35, but that same bag is being sold for GH¢200 today. Again, in 2016, we used to prepare one ton of poultry feed with GH¢700 to GH¢900 but today, we need not less than GH¢5000 to prepare the same one ton so if I were him, I will use that opportunity to tell the people my strategy to bring back the economy to life and not holding on to power.”

Bryan Acheampong, during a health walk at Mpraeso, said the NPP was ready to march up to the NDC in all aspects of the 2024 elections and will not hand over power to the NDC.

The comments have been widely condemned but the NPP insists Mr. Acheampong said nothing wrong.

Source: citifmonline