2 hours ago

Bryan Acheampong, Member of Parliament for Abetifi in the Eastern Region exited the United States Air Force in 2009 with the rank of E-3, that is an Airman First Class.

The Minister had previously refused to publicly reveal his exit rank during his ministerial vetting months back when Minority Leader Cassiel Ato Forson posed questions to him on his time as a US Air Force man.

Acheampong, currently the agric minister has become the major topic of discussion in the last few days after comments to the effect that the New Patriotic Party was never going to hand over power to the NDC after the 2024 polls.

In calling his bluff, members of the NDC cautioned him to not be deluded by his military training with a number of them claiming he was only a mere cook in the army.

On April 10, 2023; US-based social media broadcaster, Kevin Taylor 10 published documents he claims to have gotten from the US military's National Personnel Records Center [National Archives] through the Freedom of Information Act, FOIA.

The E-3 is listed as his RANK/GRADE.

Per GhanaWeb checks on the US government website, defense.gov/resources/insignia; the E-3 rank is the third lowest rank in the military. A typical Air Force officer starts from [E-1, Airman] to [E-2, Airman Basic] then E-3 which is Airman First Class.

The site explained the jnior ranks as follows: “Service members in paygrades E-1 through E-3 are usually either in some kind of training status or on their initial assignment. The training includes the basic training phase where recruits are immersed in military culture and values and are taught the core skills required by their service component.

“Basic training is followed by a specialized or advanced training phase that provides recruits with a specific area of expertise or concentration. In the Army and Marine Corps, this area is called a military occupational specialty; in the Navy it is known as a rate; and in the Air Force it is simply called an Air Force specialty.”

As part of information releasable under the Act, other details of Acheampong's four years in the army were given as follows.

a. The MP's status is given as "DISCHARGED"

b. His assignment and geographical location was also given as NATIONAL GUARD RHODES ISLAND.

c. Bryan, the document stated was trained at FUELS APPRENTICE SCHOOL.

d. With respect to medals and decorations, Bryan received two - AIR FORCE TRAINING RIBBON - NATIONAL DEFENSE SERVICE MEDAL and GLOBAL WAR ON TERRORISM SERVICE MEDAL.

e. His service duration was given as MAY 31, 2005 - MARCH 1, 2009. He was, however, active from JULY 5, 2006 - SEPTEMBER 12, 2006.

Purported Certificate saga

The certificate was first shared by National Communications officer of the National Democratic Congress [NDC], Sammy Gyamfi in his response to a recent political 'boom' by Acheampong, who is also Member of Parliament for Abetifi.

Addressing a New Patriotic Party [NPP] rally in the Eastern Region on Saturday, April 8, the minister said his party was never going to relinquish power to the opposition National Democratic Congress after the 2024 General Elections.

The MP's comment has attracted a lot of backlash especially from members of the NDC daring him and others to try rigging the upcoming polls.

Sammy Gyamfi in reacting to the comments via a Facebook post, described them as "ludicrous tantrums."

He attached two photos, one of the said certificate and the other a brochure of the US Air Force in which Acheampong is captured along with others.

Check the certificate and brochure page below: