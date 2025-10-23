3 hours ago

Dr Randy Abbey, Chairman of the Black Stars Management Committee, has defended Sports Minister Kofi Adams over his decision to publicly disclose the team’s budget, stating that the move caused no unrest within the squad.

The budget announcement came ahead of Matchday 7 to 10 fixtures in Ghana’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign, sparking criticism from some football administrators who linked the 1–1 draw against Chad to the Minister’s transparency.

“I was in the Black Stars camp, and no player complained about the Sports Minister reading out the budget before games,” Abbey told Sporty FM.

“I don’t see the big deal in the Minister’s decision.”

The comments underscore a growing emphasis on transparency in Ghanaian football governance, with Abbey reaffirming that team focus and morale remained intact throughout the qualifiers.

With qualification secured, the Black Stars now await the group-stage draw on December 5, as preparations begin for their fifth World Cup appearance.

The Black Stars will look to better their level from the previous 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, where they exited in the Group stages after losses against Portugal and Uruguay and just a win over South Korea.

They had a better outing in the competition fifteen (15) years ago on African soil when they finished as quarter-finalists for the first time after finishing in the Round of 16 during their debut campaign in Germany back in 2006 before they again exited in the Group phase in the 2014 edition in Brazil.