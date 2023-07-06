1 day ago

The National Food Buffer Stock Company (NAFCO) says it is committed to working with all key stakeholders, including the Ministries of Education and Finance, to pay the monies owed to the National Food Suppliers Association.

NAFCO, in a statement issued on Thursday, July 6, 2023, announced that it will hold a crucial meeting to find ways of resolving the issues of the food suppliers.

Members of the Food Suppliers Association have been picketing and spending the night at the premises of NAFCO since Tuesday in demand of the monies owed them.

NAFCO said that it duly acknowledges its indebtedness to the National Food Suppliers Association and sympathizes with them in the unfortunate situation they have found themselves in, which has compelled them to picket at its head office premises.

“The company is equally concerned about their plight and appreciates their patience. An emergency board meeting has been scheduled on the situation and the outcome, including a possible roadmap for resolution, will be shared thereafter,” NAFCO stated.

Meanwhile, two members of the National Food Suppliers Association were taken ill on Wednesday, July 5, at the premises of the Buffer Stock Company.

Confirming the incidents to Citi News, the spokesperson for the Association, Kwaku Amedume, said that the rough weather conditions and the emotional trauma that members are going through during the picketing at the Buffer Stock Company contributed to the unfortunate occurrence.

The disgruntled members, who are pushing for their two-year arrears to be paid immediately to keep their businesses afloat, also emphasized that they are undeterred by the silence of the Buffer Stock Company on their demands.

“It only confirms that these people are not serious about working for the government. It tells you that they don’t want to serve but only want to be served. We were told last year to wait until the CEO arrives from Mecca, and he came back, and it is still the same story,” Mr. Amedume.

Source: citifmonline