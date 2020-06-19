2 hours ago

The former Northern Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Daniel Bugri Naabu, has backed the decision by the Electoral Commission to compile a new voters’ register for the conduct of the upcoming general elections

He said the EC has even delayed in the compilation because the need for a new register has been long overdue.

“Nobody should tell us the EC shouldn’t have a new voters’ register for 202 elections,” he said on Onua TV, adding the old one is what was “used for 2012 and 2016 elections and look at what happened”.

He argued that since the last register, the number of constituencies, as well as regions in the country, have increased “and this alone should tell us that we need completely new voters register”.

“This will afford new constituencies to know their boundaries. The new regions would know their boundaries. In fact, the woman [Jean Mensa] has even delayed. That woman is an intelligent woman and she must bring a new voters’ register before we go to elections in December 2020” Mr Naabu stated.

Accusations against NDC

Mr. Naabu accused the NDC and other political parties who are against the compilation of a new voters’ register of having a hidden agenda.

“I don’t see why the EC is bringing a new register and NDC and others political parties are against it. What are they afraid of? What are they hiding?”

In his view, “it means there is something they have done to the register that is why they are afraid for the new one”

“May be they have planted some people inside the register from Togo, Ivory Coast and others because we have new regions, new constituencies and new polling stations and you are saying you don’t want a new voters register? What is their problem?”

Mr. Naabu praised the EC, especially, the Chairperson, Jean Mensa, for the bold decision to compile a new voters’ register before the elections in December.

“I thank the young lady. May God help her to do a new register; a new register is needed”.