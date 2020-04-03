1 hour ago

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari’s daughter has completed two weeks of self-isolation and reunited with the first family.

First Lady Aisha Buhari’s spokesperson Aliyu Abdullahi, in a statement, said the president’s daughter was “normal, healthy and well”.

He did not disclose her identity.

The president’s daughter returned from the UK last month and went into isolation in compliance with the country’s directive to passengers arriving from countries with confirmed coronavirus cases.

Mrs. Buhari’s spokesperson said the president’s daughter went into isolation despite her “privileged” status.

The First Lady shared a photo of her reunion with her daughter: