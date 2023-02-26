6 hours ago

An elderly woman believed to be 104 years old has been confirmed dead after a building collapsed on her during a rainstorm Saturday evening at Asamankese in the Lower West Akim Municipality of the Eastern region.

The deceased Maame Yaa Konsua was returning from her washroom to her room when the structure came down on her at Abaase a suburb of Asamankese.

She was pronounced dead by health professionals at the Asamankese government hospital two hours after she was rushed to the facility.

More than 850 people in the area have also been displaced following torrential rain which collapsed several houses and structures.

Several schools including the Asamankese Senior High School and other governmental agencies had their roofs ripped off in the process.

A member of the family, Kwabena Manso who confirmed the incident to the media says the body has been deposited at the Asamankese government hospital.

The Member of Parliament for the area Charles Acheampong who spoke to the media after visiting some affected victims indicated that steps are being taken to provide victims with relief items.

“What we have seen here today is very bad and it can not be described in any way, I am devastated at the extent of damage and we need to do something about it. The MCE and officials of Nadmo have been here and we will sit with them to immediately make some arrangements on what to do. I have also informed some top government officials to come to our aid”.

On his part, the Municipal Nadmo Director Omane Awua Kingsley called on residents to routinely maintain their structures and heed cautions from the meteorological agencies.

Source: citifmonline