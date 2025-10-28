2 hours ago

A building under construction at the premises of the Architectural Engineering Group at Roman Ridge in Accra collapsed on Tuesday, October 28, trapping several people beneath the debris.

Personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) Headquarters swiftly responded to the scene and have been working tirelessly to rescue those trapped under the rubble. The GNFS confirmed the incident in a Facebook post, noting that it occurred earlier in the day.

The collapse caused panic among workers and nearby residents. The number of people trapped and the cause of the incident are yet to be determined.

According to GNFS officials, rescue operations are ongoing, with emergency teams using heavy equipment and specialised tools to locate and extract victims.

Authorities have cordoned off the area to ensure public safety, and an investigation is expected to be launched to determine the cause of the collapse.