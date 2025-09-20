4 hours ago

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor has called on members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to approach their service to the party with sincerity and good intentions, emphasising that true governance is about more than just building physical structures.

He noted that while buildings and offices are important, they lose their value if party members fail to foster genuine goodwill and unity in their actions.

Speaking at the commissioning of the new Bantama Constituency office, constructed by Member of Parliament for the area, Francis Asenso-Boakye, on Friday, September 19, 2025, President Kufuor highlighted the significance of forgiveness and reconciliation within the party.

“The building is nice, but if the thoughts inside are not good, then what is the use? Things will never work. What is the essence of a party? It is because of government that we have parties. So, unity is important. If you have people you can speak to and help change their minds, do so," he said.