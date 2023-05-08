2 hours ago

The Buipewura, Mahama Abdulai Jinapor II, has called for unity among the indigenes of Banda in the Bono Region to bring the needed development.

Buipewura Jinapor II admonished the youth of Banda origin not to allow themselves to be used to create division.

Buipewura was speaking at this year’s Kurubi Festival of the Banda people which was held in Wenchi.

This year’s festival was under the theme: “Unity Among Banda Community.”

Kurubi festival is an annual festival celebrated by the Banda people in Wenchi to take stock of their progress and make plans for the development of the Banda communities.

The theme was selected to rekindle the need for Banda communities to unite as it is only unity that can bring them the needed progress.

Buipewura, Mahama Abdulai Jinapor II said he’s not happy over the disunity among indigenes of Banda.

“I am not happy because of the disunity among you, last year when I came here, I called for unity among you but nothing has changed. You are all one person. So why should there be disunity among you? I believe when I return next year there will be unity among you,” Buipewura, Mahama Abdulai Jinapor II said.

The Chairman of Ghana Hajj Board, Alhaji Ben Abdallah Banda who represented the Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia also underscored the need for the people to unite in order to bring them the needed development.

He stressed that disunity will retard development in the Banda communities.

The Bandahene, Nana Alhaji Medokye Sariki also speaking at the event reiterated the need for peace and unity among them.

“Unity is what we are looking for and if we are united, we will get the development that we want. I want to take this opportunity to thank all those who have travelled from far and near to participate in this year’s festival,” Bandahene said.

The Member of Parliament for Wenchi, Seidu Haruna also graced the occasion.

Source: citifmonline