1 hour ago

The stabbing case involving Braimah Isaac Kamoko, a.k.a. 'Bukom Banku,' a Ghanaian professional boxer, and his son, Mustapha Kamoko, has been adjourned until March 29 by the Accra Circuit Court.

When the Court reconvened on Monday, Mrs. Justice Adelaide Abui Kedey, a High Court Judge sitting with additional responsibility as a Circuit Court Judge, directed the prosecution to file their disclosures for the Case Management Conference.

Banku is said to have aided and abetted one Prosper Quaye to cause harm to one Ismael Quaye at Bukom in the Greater Accra Region. Bukom Banku is before the court on a charge of abetment of crime.

Bukom Banku‘s son, Mustapha Kamoko, is also facing charges of causing damage.

Bukom Banku, 50, and his son Mustapha Kamoko have pleaded not guilty and are on GHS50,000 bail each.

The case for the prosecution is that the complainant, Mr. Ishmael Neequaye, is a footballer residing in Bukom, while the accused persons (Bukom Banku and his son) are boxers, and Prosper Quaye is unemployed.

The prosecution said the accused persons were residents of Bukom, near Jamestown.

It said that on November 25, 2022, at about 1730 hours, the complainant was sleeping in his room when he heard an unusual noise around his house.

The prosecution said the complainant woke up and saw the accused persons seriously attacking some of his friends, including Julius Tagoe, a witness in the case.

It said the complainant approached them and calmed the situation, and that Bukom Banku, on seeing the complainant, broke a bottle and gave it to Mustapha to inflict wounds on him.

The prosecution told the court that Mustapha inflicted a deep wound on the abdomen of the complainant, who bled profusely.

It said Prosper also took a stone and hit a 32-inch television belonging to Tagoe.

The prosecution said the complainant was rushed to the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, where he was admitted.

It said the accused persons escaped arrest, necessitating the issuance of criminal summons to have them appear in court.