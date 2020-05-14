29 minutes ago

Ghanaian boxer and amateur comedian, Braimah Kamoko aka Bukom Banku, wore a suit for the first time for the launch of his new show which he is set to host on EIB Network channel GhOne Tv.

Banku will host a show called ‘Bukom Banku Live’ which promises immense entertainment from the naturally funny Bukom sensation.

In an interview with Bola Ray, the boxer cum comedian and musician revealed that it was his first time wearing a suit. He also expressed who he felt dressing formally for the first time and his readiness to host his programme.

Bukom Banku: I don't want to laugh alone, feel free to laugh your intestines out

Bola: What’s your programme about?

Banku: I will come to GHone to give better news for the nation. If something bad go on for my area, I will come to talking for the nation

Bola: What should we expect from you?

Banku: Ofaen3 maa wie Ga (please I will speak Ga)

Bola: Are you married?

Banku: I have pl3333ntey wives. My wives are three...

Bola: How many children do you have?

Banku: I have plenty...

Watch video below