3 hours ago

Renowned musician, Stephanie Benson has disclosed that Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson, known in showbiz circles as Bulldog, attempted to have sex with her in her house back in the day.

According to Stephanie who spoke on UTV’s United Showbiz, Saturday, she nearly signed an artiste management deal with Bulldog but the popular artiste manager decided to discontinue because of his libido.

The revelation was made during a discussion about artiste management on the show which had Bulldog, Kwame A Plus, Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo and Akiyana as guests.

It was triggered by the question: “Is it easy for you to manage a woman or a man?” which Stephanie posed to Bulldog.

“For me, it’s men, you know,” replied Bulldog.

“Because you’ll have to sleep with her?” Stephanie asked to which Bulldog responded: “It’s not like I have to; it will happen… It’s the bond.”

Stephanie then followed up with another question: “So that means you were going to have sex with me then? Tell the truth.”

Bulldog, whose demeanour showed he did not expect that question, leaned back, laughed and responded: “oh chale… oh yes, I was”, adding that it is the reason their working relationship failed.

Giving details of the incident, Stephanie Benson said Bulldog initiated the move but retreated. “His hand reached to my breast and that’s when he said ‘no, I respect you too much so I’m going to leave,” Stephanie Benson recalled.

Corroborating the story and admitting that he actually wanted to have sex with Stephanie, Bulldog said he had gone to the house to finalise a contract with the musician but “when I saw her, my ‘madingo’ rose”.

According to Stephanie Benson, before the incident, she could see from her bedroom that Bulldog had had an erection.

Bulldog, tagged as the proponent of an artiste-manager amorous relationship, has been arguing that he holds that view because it creates a certain bond and makes work easier. In his submission on Hitz FM, Bulldog was emphatic that “you won’t succeed if you don’t do that.”

His statement was premised on the fact that the musician and the manager spend too much time together. The situation, he said, causes attraction.