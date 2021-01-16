2 hours ago

Barely two days after Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson aka Bulldog was granted bail, the artist manager has come out with a tall list thanking those who supported and solidarized with him during his arrest.

The list includes the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) and the Ghana Police Service.

Using his Facebook page, Bulldog saluted the security agencies for their professional conduct when he was in their grips.

"To the personnel of BNI and the Ghana Police Service, I salute your professionalism." He wrote in portions of his tall list meant to appreciate his sympathizers and wellwishers.

He also thanked the former President, John Dramani Mahama, his brother Ibrahim Mahama, the leadership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and several others for giving him their counselling, concern and support.

Arrest

Bulldog was picked up by personnel of the NIB on Monday, January 11, 2021, some two days after appearing on United Showbiz, a popular Saturday night entertainment show aired on United Television (UTV) and hosted by actress Nana Ama McBrown.

It emerged that, while on the program, the CEO of Bullhaus Entertainment threatened the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo that he will not finish his second term if fails to pay customers of Menzgold their deposits.

Charge and bail

After his arrest, he was dragged to the Accra Circuit Court and charged with “offensive conduct, conducive to breaches of the peace”. Hanson though pleaded not guilty.

The court presided over by Evelyn Asamoah admitted Hanson to bail in the sum of ¢70,000 with three sureties, two of whom are to be public servants.

The court further ordered Hanson to be reporting to the Police every Monday and the Police were directed to comply with the directives on disclosures.

The matter has been adjourned to January 28.

Read Bulldog's full write-up below:

Innumerable thanks to my big brothers His Excellency John Dramani Mahama and Ibrahim Mahama.

Your Excellency, the consolatory call and wise counsel was humbling! God bless you sir.

To the national organizer of the NDC, comrade Joshua Akamba, the entire executive, leadership, rank and file of the National Democratic Congress around the world, words cannot express my appreciation for the concern and support. Thank you so much.

To my family and friends in the entertainment and media landscape I say thank you for the love and support.

To Despite media God bless you for the love.

To my wife and prayer pillar, my dad, siblings and entire family, thank you for being there.

To the personnel of BNI and the Ghana Police Service, I salute your professionalism.

To the inmates I spent time with in the roughest and toughest cell in Ghana (striking force), I say be strong and God keep you safe.

To my entire legal team you are exceptional.

To every prayer said for me by friends, family, acquaintances, well wishers and unknown admirers, God bless you all.

To all around the world that called sent messages to console me, God blessings is what ask for you.

There’s a tall list of names I owe gratitude to, God bless you all.

Through it all I give thanks to God for life and strength in the course of this beautiful ordeal.

My resolve is unshakable with God as my strength!

