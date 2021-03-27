5 hours ago

Actress and television presenter, Nana Ama Mcbrown, appeared before an Accra Circuit Court on Friday, March 26, 2021, after she was summoned by the court yesterday.

The court was forced to issue the summons on Thursday, after the presenter refused to turn up as star witnesses in the case in which Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson popularly knòwn as Bulldog, is facing prosecution for allegedly threatening the President.

Counsel for Nana Ama Agyeman McBrown, Dennis Agyei Dwommoh, prayed the court to set aside the witness summons because his client willingly appeared before the court without being served with the summons.

The court, however, declined.

He also prayed the court not to admit her as a prosecution witness but as a court witness arguing that, the witness statement of his client was procured by deceit.

He said the prosecution failed to explain to Nana Ama Mcbrown on whose show the accused made the pronouncements that, the full fact and circumstance that she will be a prosecution witness.

In view of this, Mr Agyei Dwommoh prayed the court to expunge the witness statement of Nana Ama McBrown describing it as void.

Prosecutor, Chief Inspector Simon Apporsunu, objected to the application and described the submission of Mr Adjei Dwommoh as misleading and surprising.

According to him, an invitation was extended to Nana Ama Mcbrown to assist in the investigation and she volunteered a statement to the police.

He said witness statement was then filed on her behalf after she willingly agreed to be a witness.

He submitted further that Nana Ama McBrown is of sound mind and has personal knowledge of the of the case before the court.

Chief Inspector Apporsunu argued that the discretion does not lie with Nana Ama McBrown to say she will appear as a court witness and prayed the court to dismiss the application because it lacked merit.

The court held that the statement will be read to Nana Ama McBrown before it is admitted by court and accordingly dismissed the application.

The case has been adjourned to March 31.