An Accra circuit court has summoned actress Nana Ama McBrown, to appear and testify in the case in which Artiste Manager, Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson aka ‘Bulldog’, is standing trial for threatening President Akufo-Addo on United Showbiz aired on UTV.

McBrown has already given her witness statements and was expected to appear before the court on Thursday, March 25, 2021, and testify.

On Wednesday, however, the prosecution team led by Chief Inspector Simon Apporsunu, told the court on Thursday, March, 25, 2021, Mrs Mensah, who hosted the show on UTV where the accused made the pronouncements, is the first prosecution witness.

He prayed the court to subpoena Nana Ama McBrown to come and testify as her presence and her testimony before the court will, to a large extent, be helpful in determining the legal issues that have been raised from the program.

The new facts as presented by prosecution were that the complainants in the case are citizens and regular viewers of the UTV programme dubbed “United Showbiz,” hosted by Nana Ama Agyemang Mcbrown, which is live every Saturday between the hours of 9:00pm and 11:00pm.

The prosecution said on January 9, this year, the programme was aired on UTV as usual and the accused was one of the panelists who appeared on the show.

Chief Inspector Apiorsornu said during the programme, the issue of Menzgold was raised and Hanson quickly responded that: “The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo will not finish his four year tenure if he failed to pay Menzgold customers.”

The Prosecutor said on January 11, this year, the Police intercepted the said video recording on the Facebook page of UTV, which attracted many comments from viewers who watched and heard the accused making those “unguided” comments.

The prosecution said on January 12, Hanson was handed over to the Police by the National Intelligence Bureau for investigations.

In the course of the investigations, Prosecution said the Police requested for the original video recording from UTV and it was played to the accused and he admitted having made those comments.

Defense lawyer

The defense lawyer, Jerry Avernoegbo told the court the prosecution is misleading the court as the police invited the first prosecution witness and demanded a statement from her, so the Prosecutor cannot say she gave his witness statement.

The presiding judge, Mrs Evelyn Asamoah, in giving his orders, issued a witness summons and asked Nana Ama McBrown to appear before the court on Friday, March 26, 2021.

Angel FM